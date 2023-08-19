Payden & Rygel Increases Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Payden & Rygel raised its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 83.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 667,570 shares of the cable giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 303,570 shares during the period. Comcast makes up 1.5% of Payden & Rygel’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in Comcast were worth $25,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new position in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in Comcast by 134.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 752 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 83.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comcast in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Comcast from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Comcast from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.88.

Comcast Price Performance

CMCSA stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.89. The stock had a trading volume of 4,276,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,736,311. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $28.39 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The stock has a market cap of $189.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $30.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.42%.

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.