Payden & Rygel Sells 451,400 Shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Payden & Rygel cut its stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) by 97.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,850 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 451,400 shares during the quarter. Payden & Rygel’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SWN. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Southwestern Energy by 609.3% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,029 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 4,320 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Southwestern Energy by 50.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,653 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Southwestern Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its position in Southwestern Energy by 4,881.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 7,024 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 6,883 shares during the period. 82.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southwestern Energy Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of SWN opened at $6.51 on Friday. Southwestern Energy has a 52 week low of $4.57 and a 52 week high of $8.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.06 and a 200-day moving average of $5.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Southwestern Energy ( NYSE:SWN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Southwestern Energy had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 48.82%. Southwestern Energy’s revenue was down 69.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Southwestern Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Mizuho cut their target price on Southwestern Energy from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Citigroup upped their target price on Southwestern Energy from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.17.

Southwestern Energy Profile

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

