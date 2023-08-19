Payden & Rygel Takes $534,000 Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Payden & Rygel acquired a new stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in PPG Industries by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,180,199 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,645,019,000 after purchasing an additional 252,358 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in PPG Industries by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,843,159 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,243,597,000 after purchasing an additional 931,097 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PPG Industries by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,748,598 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $595,991,000 after purchasing an additional 117,868 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in PPG Industries by 163,082.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,157,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $522,813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,155,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in PPG Industries by 2.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,193,621 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $418,589,000 after purchasing an additional 65,996 shares during the last quarter. 78.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on PPG. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on PPG Industries from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on PPG Industries in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on PPG Industries from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Bank of America upped their target price on PPG Industries from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on PPG Industries from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PPG Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $156.47.

PPG Industries Stock Up 1.1 %

PPG Industries stock opened at $139.54 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $144.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.49. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $107.40 and a one year high of $152.89.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.51 earnings per share for the current year.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.68%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PPG Industries

In other PPG Industries news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 58,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.46, for a total transaction of $8,491,663.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 195,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,467,394.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Chairman Michael H. Mcgarry sold 58,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.46, for a total value of $8,491,663.88. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 195,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,467,394.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vincent J. Morales sold 3,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.33, for a total value of $530,321.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 22,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,574.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PPG Industries Company Profile

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

