PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by Notis McConarty Edward

Notis McConarty Edward raised its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 27.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,488 shares during the quarter. Notis McConarty Edward’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 168.8% during the first quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 72.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of PayPal stock traded up $0.82 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.42. 19,035,887 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,022,514. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $65.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.33. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.29 and a 52 week high of $99.30. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.16. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $7.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. PayPal’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on PYPL. Edward Jones cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of PayPal from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on PayPal in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on PayPal from $160.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.13.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Further Reading

