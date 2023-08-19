Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

PEB has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $14.50 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $16.50 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.39.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PEB traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.60. 2,297,666 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,098,904. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 12 month low of $12.37 and a 12 month high of $20.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.30.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $384.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.65 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a return on equity of 0.20% and a net margin of 0.43%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

In related news, CEO Jon E. Bortz bought 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.84 per share, for a total transaction of $359,520.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,150,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,767,309.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, CEO Jon E. Bortz acquired 3,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.69 per share, for a total transaction of $46,090.08. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,165,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,785,144.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz acquired 28,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.84 per share, with a total value of $359,520.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,150,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,767,309.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEB. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 48,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 4,591 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 176,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after purchasing an additional 6,388 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,551,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $478,613,000 after purchasing an additional 226,216 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 30,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

