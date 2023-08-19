Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK) Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet cut Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEBK opened at $19.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.24 million, a P/E ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 0.65. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a 1-year low of $16.35 and a 1-year high of $34.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.21.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The bank reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $20.17 million during the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 19.85%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James S. Abernethy sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.60, for a total value of $86,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 45,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,264. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased a total of 2,980 shares of company stock valued at $58,176 in the last ninety days. 16.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEBK. Fourthstone LLC increased its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 519,888 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,517,000 after purchasing an additional 100,808 shares in the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc increased its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 180.2% during the 4th quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 126,595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,122,000 after purchasing an additional 81,407 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,520,000 after purchasing an additional 34,178 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 271.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,146 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 32,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EA Series Trust bought a new stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $410,000. 38.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits; demand deposits; and certificates of deposit, as well as borrowed funds.

See Also

