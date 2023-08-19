Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Earns “Overweight” Rating from Stephens

Stephens reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $68.00 target price on the food distribution company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on PFGC. Truist Financial raised their target price on Performance Food Group from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Performance Food Group from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $74.30.

NYSE:PFGC opened at $63.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.00. Performance Food Group has a 1 year low of $42.77 and a 1 year high of $64.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The food distribution company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.14. The firm had revenue of $14.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.07 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 0.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Performance Food Group will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total value of $119,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 149,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,931,977.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 6,000 shares of company stock worth $350,600 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 130.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 460 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Performance Food Group in the first quarter worth $44,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

