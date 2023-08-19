Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services (NASDAQ:PESI – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services Stock Up 3.4 %

Perma-Fix Environmental Services stock opened at $12.61 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.63 and its 200-day moving average is $9.53. Perma-Fix Environmental Services has a fifty-two week low of $3.20 and a fifty-two week high of $12.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Insider Transactions at Perma-Fix Environmental Services

In related news, Director Joe Reeder sold 6,009 shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.57, for a total transaction of $69,524.13. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 220,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,549,542.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 10.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Perma-Fix Environmental Services

Perma-Fix Environmental Services Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services during the 1st quarter worth about $58,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Perma-Fix Environmental Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. Institutional investors own 25.71% of the company’s stock.

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an environmental and technology know-how company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Treatment and Services. The Treatment segment offers nuclear, low-level radioactive, mixed waste, hazardous and non-hazardous waste treatment, and processing and disposal services through treatment and storage facilities.

