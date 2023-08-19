Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Position Decreased by Summit X LLC

Summit X LLC lowered its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 29.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,785 shares during the period. Summit X LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. 25 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PFE traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,145,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,292,552. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.09. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.65 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.60.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 27.55% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.62%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PFE shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays reduced their price target on Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.35.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

