Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Pharvaris (NASDAQ:PHVS – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has $34.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $10.00.

Pharvaris Stock Down 5.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ PHVS opened at $18.28 on Tuesday. Pharvaris has a 12 month low of $1.77 and a 12 month high of $26.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pharvaris

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Soleus Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Pharvaris in the 4th quarter worth about $3,488,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pharvaris by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 56,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares in the last quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pharvaris in the 4th quarter worth about $1,125,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Pharvaris by 99.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 19,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pharvaris in the 4th quarter worth about $183,000.

Pharvaris Company Profile

Pharvaris N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases. The company develops PHA121, a small molecule bradykinin B2-receptor antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of hereditary angioedema (HAE).

