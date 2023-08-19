Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Allstate Corp

Allstate Corp cut its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 91.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,218 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 75.0% during the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 77.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of PM opened at $94.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.98. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.85 and a 52-week high of $105.62. The firm has a market cap of $146.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.69.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.10. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.84% and a net margin of 11.63%. The company had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on PM. 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $109.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $111.40.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

