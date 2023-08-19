PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on PHX Minerals from $4.70 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5.00.

PHX Minerals stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.52. The stock had a trading volume of 78,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,131. The company has a current ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 5.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.95. PHX Minerals has a 12 month low of $2.33 and a 12 month high of $4.39. The company has a market capitalization of $130.24 million, a P/E ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 0.64.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 33.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 53,219 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 13,397 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 113,279 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of PHX Minerals by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 385,728 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 16,810 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in PHX Minerals by 11.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 69,216 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 7,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in PHX Minerals by 9.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 189,455 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 16,152 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.63% of the company’s stock.

PHX Minerals Inc operates as a natural gas and oil mineral company in the United States. The company produces and sells natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. Its principal properties are located in Oklahoma, Texas, Louisiana, North Dakota, and Arkansas. It sells its products to various purchasers, including pipeline and marketing companies.

