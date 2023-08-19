Pier Capital LLC Decreases Stock Position in Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

Pier Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,047 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC’s holdings in Wolfspeed were worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Wolfspeed during the fourth quarter valued at $223,238,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,700,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 328.6% in the 1st quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 517,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,599,000 after acquiring an additional 396,600 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 44.7% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,227,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,535,000 after acquiring an additional 379,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its stake in Wolfspeed by 2,059.3% during the fourth quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 356,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,588,000 after acquiring an additional 339,644 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Wolfspeed from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Wolfspeed in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Wolfspeed from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Wolfspeed from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Shares of Wolfspeed stock opened at $42.62 on Friday. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.02 and a 1 year high of $125.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 5.48 and a quick ratio of 4.22. The stock has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.08 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.41.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.22). Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 9.18% and a negative net margin of 35.78%. The company had revenue of $235.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.53 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.12) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies Europe, China, the United States, Japan, South Korea, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

