Pier Capital LLC Has $4.04 Million Position in Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF)

Pier Capital LLC lessened its position in Jamf Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:JAMF – Free Report) by 32.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,820 shares during the period. Pier Capital LLC owned 0.17% of Jamf worth $4,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Jamf in the 1st quarter worth about $302,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Jamf by 123.9% during the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 100,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 55,614 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Jamf by 1.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,013,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,674,000 after acquiring an additional 14,214 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Jamf by 320.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 3,490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Jamf by 27.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JAMF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Jamf from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Jamf from $24.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Jamf in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Jamf from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.83.

Insider Activity at Jamf

In other Jamf news, CFO Ian Goodkind sold 11,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total value of $204,371.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 167,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,954,529.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Ian Goodkind sold 11,612 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.60, for a total transaction of $204,371.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 167,871 shares in the company, valued at $2,954,529.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jason Wudi sold 30,738 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $552,669.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 357,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,429,630.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142,582 shares of company stock valued at $2,819,897 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Jamf Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Jamf stock opened at $16.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Jamf Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $16.53 and a 52 week high of $26.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.42.

About Jamf

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf Data Policy, a solution to enforce acceptable usage policies that keeps away from risky sites and content; Jamf School, an apple mobile device management for schools; and Jamf Connect, a ZTNA solution that replaces legacy conditional access and VPN technology.

Featured Articles

