Pier Capital LLC Reduces Stake in Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR)

Pier Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Free Report) by 22.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,253 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 31,564 shares during the quarter. Pier Capital LLC’s holdings in Aehr Test Systems were worth $3,327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Aehr Test Systems by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,207,181 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,265,000 after acquiring an additional 64,226 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 217.1% during the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 891,616 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,921,000 after purchasing an additional 610,425 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 766,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,791,000 after purchasing an additional 253,700 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Aehr Test Systems by 114.1% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 721,646 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,505,000 after purchasing an additional 384,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Aehr Test Systems by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 384,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,420,000 after acquiring an additional 10,145 shares during the last quarter. 65.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Howard T. Slayen sold 5,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total value of $282,692.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 186,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,870,737.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP Donald P. Richmond II sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $1,462,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 138,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,763,282.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Howard T. Slayen sold 5,352 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total value of $282,692.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 186,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,870,737.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 430,285 shares of company stock worth $21,638,362 in the last quarter. 11.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aehr Test Systems Stock Performance

NASDAQ AEHR opened at $40.43 on Friday. Aehr Test Systems has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $54.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.86 and a beta of 2.01.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Aehr Test Systems had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $22.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.30 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Aehr Test Systems will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on AEHR. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Aehr Test Systems from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Aehr Test Systems in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Aehr Test Systems

Aehr Test Systems provides test systems for burning-in semiconductor devices in wafer level, singulated die, and package part form worldwide. Its products include ABTS system that is used in the production and qualification testing of packaged parts for lower power and higher power logic devices, as well as for common types of memory devices; and FOX-XP and FOX-NP systems that are full wafer contact and singulated die/module test and burn-in systems for burn-in and functional test of complex devices, such as leading-edge silicon carbide-based power semiconductors, memories, digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, systems-on-a-chip, and integrated optical devices.

Further Reading

