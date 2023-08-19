Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Sold by Pier Capital LLC

Pier Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 53.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,429 shares during the quarter. Pier Capital LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 315.3% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 114.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 5,138.9% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total transaction of $48,833.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,385,063.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total value of $76,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 169,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,194,900.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $48,833.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,385,063.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 842,894 shares of company stock valued at $22,113,706. Insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PINS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Pinterest from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.61.

Pinterest Trading Down 0.9 %

PINS stock opened at $26.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.53, a PEG ratio of 42.07 and a beta of 1.02. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.39 and a twelve month high of $30.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 10.14% and a negative return on equity of 4.59%. The firm had revenue of $708.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $698.28 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

