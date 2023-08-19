Pioneer Railcorp (OTCMKTS:PRRR) Trading 0.2% Higher

Pioneer Railcorp (OTCMKTS:PRRR – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.80 and last traded at $18.80. Approximately 1,300 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $18.76.

Pioneer Railcorp Trading Up 0.2 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.80.

Pioneer Railcorp Company Profile

PIONEER RAILCORP is a railroad holding company with a rail system providing shipping links for customers along its routes and interchanges with six major railroads, Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad, Conrail, Inc, CSX Transportation, Illinois Central Railroad, Norfolk Southern Railway and Union Pacific Railroad.

