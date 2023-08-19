Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,356 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,998 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 235,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,916,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 89,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,420,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $43,710,000. Grey Street Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $281,000. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $257.60. 1,328,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,225,482. The company has a market cap of $71.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $263.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.07. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $217.39 and a 12-month high of $273.73.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

