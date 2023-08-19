Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Cuts Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,212 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 3,693 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $9,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth about $6,214,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 3.6% during the first quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,278 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 2.4% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 8,067 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. BIP Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the first quarter worth $206,000. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 2,445 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 71.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern Price Performance

NSC traded up $3.62 during trading on Friday, hitting $212.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,184,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,595. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.25. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $196.33 and a twelve month high of $264.22.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.45 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 48.56%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on NSC. Evercore ISI upgraded Norfolk Southern from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $210.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Norfolk Southern

Insider Transactions at Norfolk Southern

In other Norfolk Southern news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total value of $419,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 30,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,423,545.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.