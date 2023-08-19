Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,117 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 783 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $13,450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at about $66,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1,505.1% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,633,000 after buying an additional 38,727 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 118,609 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $39,153,000 after buying an additional 18,540 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 827 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 118.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 310 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. 76.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.71, for a total value of $3,457,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,982 shares in the company, valued at $44,590,367.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 1,145,486 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total transaction of $13,436,550.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,099,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,665,868.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 10,000 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.71, for a total value of $3,457,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 128,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,590,367.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,159,686 shares of company stock valued at $123,960,027 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $483.00 to $461.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $410.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $407.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $395.63.

NYSE GS traded down $2.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $324.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,730,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,070,918. The company has a market capitalization of $107.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $335.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $336.63. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $287.75 and a twelve month high of $389.58.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The investment management company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.17). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.73 EPS. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 25.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.66%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

