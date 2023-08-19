Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Has $20.04 Million Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 43,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Cintas accounts for approximately 1.0% of Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $20,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in Cintas by 2,525.0% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 105 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Cintas by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 112 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Cintas during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cintas during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 5,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.35, for a total value of $2,516,667.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,326 shares in the company, valued at $13,617,912.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Cintas news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 2,084 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.86, for a total transaction of $1,077,136.24. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,001 shares in the company, valued at $5,685,976.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 5,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.35, for a total value of $2,516,667.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,617,912.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,820 shares of company stock valued at $4,926,731 over the last three months. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTAS traded up $1.52 on Friday, hitting $485.44. 652,992 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 430,152. The business’s fifty day moving average is $493.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $467.15. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $370.93 and a 12 month high of $518.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The business services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.14. Cintas had a return on equity of 38.09% and a net margin of 15.29%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share. Cintas’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 14.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be issued a $1.35 dividend. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.60%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CTAS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Cintas in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Cintas from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Cintas from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Cintas from $550.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Cintas from $524.00 to $542.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cintas currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $524.00.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

