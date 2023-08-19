Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Has $22.91 Million Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lessened its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,628 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 736 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 1.2% of Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $22,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth $35,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the first quarter worth $40,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 58.7% during the fourth quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 219 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 121.9% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 213 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $5,766,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 24,025 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $5,766,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 2,300 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $552,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,706,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 57,600 shares of company stock worth $13,828,767 in the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Visa Trading Up 0.3 %

Visa stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $238.17. 4,344,962 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,106,533. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $245.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $229.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.24, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.97.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.05. Visa had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 49.42%. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.98 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Visa’s payout ratio is 22.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $272.48.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

