Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Has $47.03 Million Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 222,977 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,398 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 2.4% of Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $47,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,320,497,000 after purchasing an additional 334,950,682 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 89.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,886,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,573,000 after purchasing an additional 892,130 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,606,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,854,000 after purchasing an additional 741,328 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,201,000 after purchasing an additional 517,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2,921.6% during the 1st quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 435,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,812,000 after purchasing an additional 420,888 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VO stock traded up $0.61 on Friday, reaching $214.73. The stock had a trading volume of 660,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 639,823. The stock has a market cap of $53.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $182.88 and a 1 year high of $229.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.07.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.