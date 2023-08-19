Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Lowers Stake in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lessened its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 212,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,342 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $11,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Nasdaq by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 8,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Nasdaq in the 1st quarter worth $230,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in Nasdaq by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 8,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in Nasdaq by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,498,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,925,000 after purchasing an additional 25,094 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Nasdaq by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 116,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,383,000 after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NDAQ. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.05.

In other Nasdaq news, Director Steven D. Black bought 4,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $51.46 per share, with a total value of $205,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 144,469 shares in the company, valued at $7,434,374.74. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael R. Splinter sold 1,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total value of $59,398.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,497.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven D. Black bought 4,000 shares of Nasdaq stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.46 per share, with a total value of $205,840.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 144,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,434,374.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $740,540. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NDAQ traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.80. 3,380,454 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,050,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.83. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.65 and a 1 year high of $69.22. The stock has a market cap of $25.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33, a P/E/G ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 0.92.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The firm had revenue of $925.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 39.64%.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

