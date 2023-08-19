Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Purchases 121 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,993 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Zoetis makes up 0.9% of Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $17,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 61,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,782 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 132,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,023,000 after acquiring an additional 4,561 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 1st quarter worth $4,816,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,627,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 22,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares during the last quarter. 98.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Zoetis

In related news, EVP Robert J. Polzer sold 1,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total transaction of $223,939.26. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,353 shares in the company, valued at $446,928.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of ZTS stock traded down $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $181.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,027,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,262,970. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $176.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.54. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.15 and a 52-week high of $194.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.58 billion, a PE ratio of 38.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 52.02%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Zoetis’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZTS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $227.67.

About Zoetis

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

