Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Purchases 1,362 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. boosted its position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,565 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $13,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at $218,418,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 153.8% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 66 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 86.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ServiceNow news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 13,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.15, for a total value of $6,995,950.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,826,287.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Chirantan Jitendra Desai sold 13,000 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $538.15, for a total value of $6,995,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,826,287.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,300 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.00, for a total value of $721,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,626,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,910 shares of company stock valued at $15,207,588 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Price Performance

NOW traded down $2.14 on Friday, hitting $541.50. 837,792 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,279,624. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $563.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $499.71. The firm has a market cap of $110.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.02. ServiceNow, Inc. has a one year low of $337.00 and a one year high of $614.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.34. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 17.76%. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on NOW. Moffett Nathanson increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $549.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $525.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $625.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $547.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $591.38.

Read Our Latest Report on ServiceNow

About ServiceNow

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.