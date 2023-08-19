Pittenger & Anderson Inc. Trims Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lowered its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,065 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,103 shares during the quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $15,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 6.6% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 9,769 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 9.2% in the first quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,993 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% in the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 16,932 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 8,152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,624,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 332 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Argus lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $205.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $235.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $225.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lowe’s Companies

In other news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total transaction of $2,668,043.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,666,169. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $1.20 on Friday, hitting $219.35. The stock had a trading volume of 2,250,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,139,732. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $176.50 and a 52-week high of $237.21. The stock has a market cap of $128.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $224.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.11.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.19. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 68.42% and a net margin of 6.65%. The business had revenue of $22.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.84%.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

