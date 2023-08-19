PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on PJT. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of PJT Partners from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research cut shares of PJT Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PJT Partners

PJT Partners Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE PJT traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $76.07. 148,806 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,034. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05 and a beta of 0.77. PJT Partners has a twelve month low of $59.61 and a twelve month high of $86.92.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.38. PJT Partners had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The business had revenue of $346.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 48.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PJT Partners will post 3 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at PJT Partners

In related news, insider Ji-Yeun Lee sold 7,934 shares of PJT Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $595,288.02. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,914,689.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 10.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PJT Partners

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PJT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in PJT Partners by 133.0% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PJT Partners by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 9,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $568,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in PJT Partners by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 12,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 4,613 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in PJT Partners by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,676,000 after buying an additional 9,246 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in PJT Partners by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PJT Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.