Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

PLNT has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Planet Fitness from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Planet Fitness from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. BNP Paribas lowered Planet Fitness from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Planet Fitness from $96.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Planet Fitness has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.29.

Planet Fitness Stock Performance

Planet Fitness stock traded up $0.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.57. The company had a trading volume of 1,348,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,911. Planet Fitness has a 1-year low of $54.15 and a 1-year high of $85.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a PE ratio of 40.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.29.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.11. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 12.03% and a negative return on equity of 86.09%. The company had revenue of $286.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Planet Fitness

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLNT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Planet Fitness by 13.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Planet Fitness by 801.5% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness during the first quarter worth about $357,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Planet Fitness by 34.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,184,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852,867 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness during the first quarter worth about $919,000. 95.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

