Platinum Group Metals (NYSE:PLG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Platinum Group Metals (NYSE:PLG – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Platinum Group Metals Trading Up 2.5 %
Shares of NYSE:PLG opened at $1.23 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.37. Platinum Group Metals has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $1.99. The firm has a market cap of $123.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.60 and a beta of 1.47.
Platinum Group Metals (NYSE:PLG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.
Platinum Group Metals Company Profile
Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa.
