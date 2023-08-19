Platinum Group Metals (NYSE:PLG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Platinum Group Metals (NYSE:PLG – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Platinum Group Metals Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PLG opened at $1.23 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.37. Platinum Group Metals has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $1.99. The firm has a market cap of $123.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.60 and a beta of 1.47.

Platinum Group Metals (NYSE:PLG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Platinum Group Metals

Platinum Group Metals Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Platinum Group Metals by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 13,368,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,343,000 after acquiring an additional 4,301,555 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Platinum Group Metals by 298.2% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 72,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 53,929 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Platinum Group Metals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Platinum Group Metals by 181.8% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 39,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Platinum Group Metals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. 16.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for palladium, platinum, gold, copper, nickel, and rhodium deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the Northern Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa.

