Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Shares Acquired by Burney Co.

Burney Co. lifted its stake in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP – Free Report) by 43.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,898 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,321 shares during the quarter. Burney Co. owned about 0.15% of Popular worth $6,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BPOP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Popular by 394.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,108,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,249,000 after purchasing an additional 883,818 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Popular by 135.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,471,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,581,000 after purchasing an additional 846,247 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Popular by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,880,331 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $567,856,000 after purchasing an additional 816,384 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Popular in the 4th quarter worth $49,188,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Popular by 71.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 745,744 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,458,000 after acquiring an additional 311,204 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BPOP opened at $66.59 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $65.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.64. Popular, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.34 and a 52-week high of $82.71.

Popular ( NASDAQ:BPOP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $954.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $665.37 million. Popular had a net margin of 25.97% and a return on equity of 23.65%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Popular, Inc. will post 7.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BPOP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Popular from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Popular from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Popular in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.20.

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

