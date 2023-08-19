Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Shares Bought by Burney Co.

Burney Co. increased its holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) by 23.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,723 shares during the quarter. Burney Co. owned 0.13% of Portland General Electric worth $6,303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of POR. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Portland General Electric in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 150.9% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 475.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Portland General Electric by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

POR has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America cut their price objective on Portland General Electric from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. 58.com reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Portland General Electric in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Guggenheim upgraded Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Portland General Electric in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Portland General Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.83.

Portland General Electric Trading Up 1.2 %

POR opened at $44.17 on Friday. Portland General Electric has a one year low of $41.58 and a one year high of $55.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.05). Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The business had revenue of $648.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Portland General Electric Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 22nd. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Portland General Electric news, VP Anne Frances Mersereau sold 1,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.83, for a total transaction of $50,154.93. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,962 shares in the company, valued at $841,160.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Portland General Electric

(Free Report)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,255 circuit miles, including 269 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 573 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 926 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.