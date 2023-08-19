Post (NYSE:POST) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Post from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays began coverage on Post in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Post currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Shares of POST traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $88.09. 999,582 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 603,842. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $86.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.30. Post has a 12 month low of $80.39 and a 12 month high of $98.84.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. Post had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 4.82%. Post’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Post will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ellen F. Harshman sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.60, for a total transaction of $34,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $879,283.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,965 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.31, for a total value of $169,599.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,887 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $680,726.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Post

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in shares of Post in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Post in the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Post in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Post in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Post by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal, hot cereal, and peanut and nut butter.

