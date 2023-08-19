Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL) CEO Purchases $116,029.00 in Stock

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PSTL – Get Free Report) CEO Andrew Spodek bought 8,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.50 per share, with a total value of $116,029.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 175,520 shares in the company, valued at $2,545,040. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Andrew Spodek also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Postal Realty Trust alerts:

On Friday, August 18th, Andrew Spodek acquired 1,998 shares of Postal Realty Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.48 per share, with a total value of $28,931.04.

Postal Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PSTL traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,251. Postal Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.13 and a 12-month high of $16.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.51 million, a P/E ratio of 109.93, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78.

Postal Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Postal Realty Trust

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a $0.2375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.65%. Postal Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 730.83%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Postal Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 47.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 3,986 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 4.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 47,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 30.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Postal Realty Trust by 7.6% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 164,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 11,621 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on PSTL shares. 888 reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Postal Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Postal Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PSTL

Postal Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Postal Realty Trust, Inc is an internally managed real estate investment trust that owns and manages over 1,750 properties leased primarily to the USPS.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Postal Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Postal Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.