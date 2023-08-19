Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Potbelly Stock Up 0.1 %

PBPB opened at $8.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $237.79 million, a P/E ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.52. Potbelly has a twelve month low of $4.31 and a twelve month high of $11.14.

Institutional Trading of Potbelly

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. raised its holdings in Potbelly by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 2,709,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,094,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Potbelly by 1.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,625,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,276,000 after purchasing an additional 24,307 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Potbelly by 234.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,594,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,997,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,254 shares during the last quarter. Soviero Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Potbelly by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Soviero Asset Management LP now owns 1,420,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,909,000 after purchasing an additional 70,000 shares during the period. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Potbelly by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,320,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,997,000 after buying an additional 42,027 shares during the period. 57.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Potbelly Company Profile

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops in the United States. The company was formerly known as Potbelly Sandwich Works, Inc and changed its name to Potbelly Corporation in 2002. Potbelly Corporation was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

