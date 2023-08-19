PPX Mining (CVE:PPX) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.02

PPX Mining Corp. (CVE:PPX – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 6250 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.96, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 2.40. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.02.

PPX Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Peru. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Igor project that includes four concessions covering an area of approximately 1,300 hectares located in northern Peru.

