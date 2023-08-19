Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN) CFO Harry Jr. Thomasian Sells 8,893 Shares

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Free Report) CFO Harry Jr. Thomasian sold 8,893 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.55, for a total value of $13,784.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 152,162 shares in the company, valued at $235,851.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Harry Jr. Thomasian also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, August 10th, Harry Jr. Thomasian sold 6,852 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total value of $8,290.92.
- On Thursday, August 3rd, Harry Jr. Thomasian sold 6,724 shares of Precigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.20, for a total value of $8,068.80.
Precigen Price Performance
Shares of Precigen stock opened at $1.61 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.16. Precigen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.81 and a fifty-two week high of $2.90.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Read Our Latest Research Report on Precigen
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Precigen
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGEN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Precigen by 35.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 182,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 47,925 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Precigen by 7.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 220,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $464,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Precigen during the first quarter worth approximately $449,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Precigen by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,225,641 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,246,000 after buying an additional 46,196 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Precigen by 30.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 51,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. 61.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Precigen Company Profile
Precigen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of synthetic biology technologies. It operates through the following segments: Biopharmaceuticals, Exemplar, and Trans Ova. The Biopharmaceuticals segment is involved in advancing the next generation of gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target urgent and intractable diseases in immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Precigen
- How to Invest and Trade Chinese Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/14 – 8/18
- How to Invest in Communication Stocks
- 8 Best Artificial Intelligence Stocks Under $10
- How to Buy Bitcoin Stock: 3 Easy Ways to Do It
- What Ross Stores Earnings Say About The Saver Shopping Economy
Receive News & Ratings for Precigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Precigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.