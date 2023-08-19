Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Boosts Stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 282.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $3,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Global Payments by 94.3% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the first quarter worth about $29,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 166.7% during the first quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Payments during the first quarter worth about $34,000. 85.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $156.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Global Payments from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Global Payments has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.50.

Global Payments Price Performance

NYSE:GPN traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $124.06. 1,928,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,436,155. The company has a market capitalization of $32.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.00. Global Payments Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.27 and a 12 month high of $136.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.53.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 2,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.47, for a total transaction of $240,851.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,992,126.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.