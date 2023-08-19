Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Cuts Stock Holdings in Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. decreased its holdings in shares of Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 670,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,000 shares during the quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Porch Group were worth $959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Portolan Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Porch Group by 769.3% in the 4th quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 6,341,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,921,000 after buying an additional 5,611,649 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Porch Group by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,289,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,420,000 after buying an additional 1,196,716 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Porch Group by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,692,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,452,000 after buying an additional 1,065,665 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Porch Group by 863.5% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 887,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,272,000 after buying an additional 795,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Porch Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Porch Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Porch Group from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Porch Group in a report on Monday, July 24th.

Porch Group Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of Porch Group stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.88. 2,428,430 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,422,827. The company has a market cap of $86.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.28 and a 200-day moving average of $1.60. Porch Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.79 and a 12 month high of $3.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.40, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Porch Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Vertical Software and Insurance. The Vertical Software segment provides software and services to home services companies and gives early access to homebuyers and homeowners. It offers services to home services companies, such as home inspectors, mortgage companies and loan officers, and title companies; consumers, such as homebuyers and homeowners, service providers, such as moving, insurance, warranty, and security companies, and TV/Internet providers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Porch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Porch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.