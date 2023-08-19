Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Has $5.19 Million Stock Position in Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Ocwen Financial Co. (NYSE:OCN – Free Report) by 58.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 191,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 70,269 shares during the period. Ocwen Financial comprises 1.2% of Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Ocwen Financial were worth $5,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ocwen Financial by 0.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 335,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Ocwen Financial by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 307,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,413,000 after buying an additional 17,921 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Ocwen Financial by 5.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 144,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,433,000 after buying an additional 7,591 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Ocwen Financial during the second quarter worth $2,268,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Ocwen Financial by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,186,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.07% of the company’s stock.

OCN traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $30.04. The company had a trading volume of 33,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,877. Ocwen Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $22.50 and a 52 week high of $37.17. The company has a quick ratio of 22.21, a current ratio of 22.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.59. The company has a market capitalization of $230.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.91 and a beta of 2.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.13.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ocwen Financial in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Ocwen Financial Corporation, a financial services company, originates and services mortgage loans in the United States, the United States Virgin Islands, India, and the Philippines. The company operates through Servicing and Originations segments. It provides commercial mortgage loan servicing, special servicing, and asset management services, as well as residential mortgage loan servicing, such as forward and reverse conventional, government-insured, and non-agency loans, including the reverse mortgage loans to owners of mortgage loans and foreclosed real estate.

