Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $2.40 Million in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica during the first quarter worth $314,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Primerica by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 53,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,587,000 after purchasing an additional 16,202 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica in the first quarter valued at about $220,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Primerica by 1.2% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Ifrah Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Primerica in the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.99, for a total value of $647,465.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 15,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,779,289.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.99, for a total value of $647,465.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 15,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,779,289.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.19, for a total transaction of $384,380.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 13,024 shares in the company, valued at $2,503,082.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,973,640. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PRI. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Primerica from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Primerica from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Primerica in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.00.

Primerica Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:PRI traded down $0.84 on Friday, hitting $202.14. The stock had a trading volume of 288,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,002. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $203.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.34. Primerica, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.18 and a 1-year high of $220.00.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.81 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $688.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.91 million. Primerica had a net margin of 16.55% and a return on equity of 28.48%. Primerica’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.86 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Primerica, Inc. will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Primerica Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Primerica’s payout ratio is 21.21%.

Primerica Profile

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Further Reading

