Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Raises Position in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Free Report) by 37.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 364,377 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $1,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in GrafTech International by 47.6% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 248,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 80,053 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GrafTech International during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. S&T Bank PA raised its position in GrafTech International by 21.7% during the first quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 385,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 68,908 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in GrafTech International by 101.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in GrafTech International by 14.9% during the first quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 787,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 101,923 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.62% of the company’s stock.

Get GrafTech International alerts:

GrafTech International Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of EAF traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,125,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,541,519. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.80 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 52-week low of $3.75 and a 52-week high of $7.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GrafTech International ( NYSE:EAF Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $185.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.18 million. GrafTech International had a return on equity of 40.42% and a net margin of 14.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 49.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that GrafTech International Ltd. will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EAF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on GrafTech International in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on GrafTech International from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Sunday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on GrafTech International from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on EAF

GrafTech International Profile

(Free Report)

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. The company offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes and synthetic graphite.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GrafTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GrafTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.