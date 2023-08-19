Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Reduces Stake in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lowered its stake in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI – Free Report) by 29.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 19,498 shares during the period. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in PennyMac Financial Services were worth $2,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 59.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 28.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 75.9% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

PFSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research boosted their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $65.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Wedbush boosted their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $82.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. TheStreet upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on PennyMac Financial Services in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.00.

Shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock traded down $0.75 on Friday, hitting $69.32. 231,421 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,094. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.76 and a 52 week high of $82.92. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a PE ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.50.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.11. The firm had revenue of $336.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.93 million. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 7.80%. Equities research analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.49%.

In related news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total value of $1,021,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 390,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,600,132.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total transaction of $1,021,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 390,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,600,132.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Stanley Perotti sold 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.37, for a total value of $550,012.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 280,697 shares in the company, valued at $20,314,041.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 127,136 shares of company stock valued at $8,576,191 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

