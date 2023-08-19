Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 100,000 Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. lessened its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) by 33.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 198,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. owned about 0.07% of Goodyear Tire & Rubber worth $2,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 191.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 52,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after acquiring an additional 34,178 shares in the last quarter. Athena Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 44.6% in the first quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 16,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 5,142 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the first quarter worth about $69,000. Newport Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 3.4% in the first quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 3,579,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,445,000 after acquiring an additional 117,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 2.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,123,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,378,000 after acquiring an additional 22,540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Nomura downgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.60.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GT traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.66. 2,719,415 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,447,003. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a twelve month low of $9.66 and a twelve month high of $16.50. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of -9.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.50.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.49). Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 1.80% and a negative return on equity of 0.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, and various other house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

