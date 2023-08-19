Pressure BioSciences (OTCMKTS:PBIO) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.06

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBIO – Get Free Report) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.06 and traded as low as $0.29. Pressure BioSciences shares last traded at $0.37, with a volume of 89,428 shares changing hands.

Pressure BioSciences Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.05.

Get Pressure BioSciences alerts:

Pressure BioSciences (OTCMKTS:PBIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.74 million during the quarter.

Pressure BioSciences Company Profile

Pressure BioSciences, Inc develops and sells pressure-based platform solutions in the North America, Europe, and Asia. The company's pressure cycling technology (PCT) technology uses alternating cycles of hydrostatic pressure between ambient and ultra-high levels to control the actions of molecules in biological samples, including cells and tissues from human, animal, plant, and microbial sources.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pressure BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pressure BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.