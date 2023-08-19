Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. 3M reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a report on Monday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.00.

Shares of PBH stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $59.25. The company had a trading volume of 451,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,413. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.77. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 52-week low of $48.51 and a 52-week high of $68.54. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.65, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $279.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.79 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 13.47% and a negative net margin of 7.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Ronald M. Lombardi sold 32,800 shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.57, for a total transaction of $2,150,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 270,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,740,422.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centiva Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 4,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 24,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,553,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 24.0% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 99.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

