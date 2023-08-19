Primerica (NYSE:PRI) Given New $185.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $171.00 to $185.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Primerica from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Primerica in a research note on Thursday. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $221.00.

Shares of PRI traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $202.14. 288,369 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 119,002. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $203.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $185.34. Primerica has a 12 month low of $120.18 and a 12 month high of $220.00.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $688.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.91 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 28.48% and a net margin of 16.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.86 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Primerica will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.21%.

In other Primerica news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.47, for a total transaction of $853,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,583 shares in the company, valued at $11,011,423.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Primerica news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.19, for a total transaction of $384,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 13,024 shares in the company, valued at $2,503,082.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.47, for a total value of $853,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,011,423.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,200 shares of company stock worth $2,973,640 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Primerica by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,907,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $672,962,000 after purchasing an additional 24,125 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Primerica by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,277,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $564,529,000 after acquiring an additional 12,990 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primerica in the 4th quarter valued at $210,472,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Primerica by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,283,778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,880,000 after acquiring an additional 36,193 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Primerica by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,112,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,174,000 after purchasing an additional 6,390 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

