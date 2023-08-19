Principle Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY – Free Report) by 25.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 278,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,903 shares during the period. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF were worth $6,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 99,900.0% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,996 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHY traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.19. 71,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 183,910. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.80. The company has a market cap of $732.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.64. Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $19.53 and a 52-week high of $24.95.

About Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (SCHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks located outside of the US. Stocks are selected based on additional fundamental criteria and low volatility.

