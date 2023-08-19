Principle Wealth Partners LLC Buys 6,830 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 45.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,830 shares during the quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,699,240,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Prudential Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Prudential Financial during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Institutional investors own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PRU shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Prudential Financial in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Prudential Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.55.

PRU traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.80. 1,592,789 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,537,934. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.69 billion, a PE ratio of 30.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.49 and its 200 day moving average is $89.13. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.37 and a 12 month high of $110.96.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $12.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.68 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 1.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 21st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is presently 166.67%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, and International Businesses segments.

