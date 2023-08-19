Principle Wealth Partners LLC Has $12.35 Million Stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,088 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. RTX accounts for approximately 1.3% of Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Principle Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $12,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RTX. Norges Bank bought a new position in RTX during the 4th quarter worth $1,580,608,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in RTX by 87,932.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,951,000 after purchasing an additional 13,598,794 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of RTX in the 1st quarter worth about $769,926,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of RTX by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of RTX by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256,475 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get RTX alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America lowered RTX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Argus lowered RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on RTX from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on RTX from $117.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on RTX from $115.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, RTX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.33.

RTX Stock Up 0.8 %

RTX stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.80. 8,150,416 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,574,313. The stock has a market cap of $124.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.27 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $93.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.38.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.68 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 7.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.60%.

About RTX

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.